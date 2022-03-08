Large rocks collapse into apartment building in Arnold

By Web staff

ARNOLD, Missouri (KMOV) — Large rocks collapsed off a cliff into an Arnold apartment building Sunday.

Firefighters were called out to the 3900 block of Richmond Court near I-55 just before 8 a.m. for a partial landslide. No injuries were reported, and the rocks did not cause major structural damage to the building.

Rock Community Fire Protection District Representative Stephanie Jackson said two units were displaced but did not say how many people lived in the two units. The Red Cross is assisting one unit’s occupants. The other two units in the apartment building were unaffected.

Jackson said the cause of the landslide is unknown. No work was being done in the area.

The fire department and a Jefferson County building inspector checked the structure for stability, Rock Community Fire said in a Facebook post Sunday.

