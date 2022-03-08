Police locate body of 26-year-old woman who went missing near Woodstock riverbank

By Trason Bragg

WOODSTOCK, Georgia (WGCL) — The body of a 26-year-old woman who disappeared from a riverbank at Olde Rope Mill Park in Woodstock has been located.

Authorities identified the woman to be Ciara Rose Baughn of Holly Springs.

Police say they received calls from the woman’s mother just before 1:30 a.m. who said her daughter called her from the park during the night and when she arrived to check on her daughter, she found her swimming in Little River during the park’s closing hours.

“Her daughter had contacted her, to bring her dry clothes, and when she arrived to the park her daughter would not leave the river so she called 911,” said Woodstock Marketing and Communications Manager Stacy Brown.

Officers responded to the park and found the woman in the river. After trying to get her to leave the water and throwing out safety lines and a floatation device, fire crews say the woman continued swimming down the river until they lost site of her near the I-575 overpass.

“Her mom and dad are still on the scene. Her dad has asked to join the search. I know all of our first responders and city staff are hoping that this has a positive outcome and then she’s safe and healthy,” Brown added.

Olde Rope Mill Park has been closed. Georgia State patrol along with the Department of Natural Resources have joined the search.

Her family was notified of her passing at the scene and her remains will be transported by the Cherokee Coroner’s Office to the GBI for an autopsy, police tell CBS46 News.

