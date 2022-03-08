Reading Police Getting 2 Comfort Puppies To Help With Mental Health-Related Calls

By Web staff

READING, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Eight new paws are joining the Reading Police Department.

The town’s two school resource officers are getting lab puppies to serve as comfort dogs.

The department says it has seen an uptick in mental health related calls since the start of the pandemic and they hope the puppies will help.

The first one will arrive this month and police are asking students in Reading to name him.

