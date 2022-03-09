Store clerk killed during late night robbery at market

By KPIX Staff

BENICIA, California (KPIX) — A clerk was found shot to death at Benicia’s Rose Market late Tuesday night, the victim of a robbery attempt, authorities said.

Benicia police said officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Columbus Parkway around 10:04 p.m.

Upon arrival at the Rose Market, officers found a clerk at the business unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. Responding paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

“Our officers responded two minutes later, and when they got there they found the clerk inside suffering from a gunshot wound,” said Benicia Police Lt. Edward Criado

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Investigators said they believe that the shooting happened during a suspected robbery. Police said the suspect got off with some cash before they arrived.

“We are deeply saddened by this senseless violence that happened in our community,” Benicia Police Chief Mike Greene said. “We have detectives and every available resources working to identify the suspect.”

On Wednesday, flowers were being placed outside the store in a small but growing memorial.

Due to the nature of the investigation, and out of respect to the victim’s family, police were not releasing any more information at this time.

Business owners in the plaza where the deadly shooting happened were shaken.

Leo Powell, who owns Daily Donuts, said the victim is the proprietor of the plaza. He allowed Powell to open up his donut shop.

“He gave us a chance. He gave us the time and to get our money together and stuff to open up the shop,” he said.

He said the victim has been around for at least 15 years and would do anything to help anyone.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance camera video, but have not yet released a description of the suspect.

Police later released surveillance video that appeared to show someone fleeing the area at around the time of the robbery and shooting.

