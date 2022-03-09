Traffic backed up in Indio following overnight freeway collision that left one dead

One person was killed in a late-night traffic collision involving a pickup truck and a big rig along Interstate 10 in Indio.

The California HIghway Patrol says the collision happened at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the freeway's eastbound lanes just west of the Monroe Street interchange.

Traffic was backed up, two lanes were closed, and other drivers were being narrowed down to one lane eastbound to pass the wreckage.

A driver in a black pickup truck rear-ended a semi-truck that was parked along the side of the freeway.

The pickup driver was reportedly driving recklessly before the crash, according to the CHP.

Officers say they found the pickup truck underneath the parked big rig's refrigerated trailer.

The dead driver's identity was not immediately released.

