Vandy coach promotes Nick Howell to defensive coordinator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has announced Nick Howell as the Commodores’ new defensive coordinator weeks after hiring him as defensive backs coach. Lea announced the promotion Wednesday. Howell replaces Jason Minter who left for the same job at Michigan. Lea says Howell has a wealth of experience as coordinator and skilled at building the environment for the type of defense he wants at Vanderbilt. Lea originally hired Howell in January to coach defensive backs. Howell spent the past six seasons as defensive coordinator at Virginia. The Cavaliers had four bowl bids during Howell’s tenure including the Orange Bowl.