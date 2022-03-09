Williams excited to remain with Chargers for next 3 seasons

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams led the NFL last season with seven touchdowns in either the fourth quarter or overtime. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that negotiations with the Los Angeles Chargers on a new contract came down to the late stages. One day after signing a three-year, $60 million deal to remain with the franchise, Williams was relieved to get it done without hitting free agency. The deal was completed on Tuesday, the deadline for teams to apply the franchise tag for the upcoming season. Williams said talks ramped up over the weekend before the two sides could reach an agreement.