Restaurants host dine-out for fallen detective’s children
By JOSHUA ROBINSON
Click here for updates on this story
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Local restaurants in the St. Louis area are participating in a dine-out to honor a fallen St. Louis County officer on Tuesday, March 29.
The dine-out event is to support the children of Detective Antonio Valentine, who was killed in a fatal car crash in December. All of the proceeds will go to them.
You can dine in at any of the following restaurants:
Amigos Cantina (Kirkwood)
Café Telegraph
Dairy Queen in Twin Oaks
Espino’s, Syberg’s
Helen Fitzgerald
The Sushi Station
Blarney Stone Pub & Grill
Cheeseburger Cheeseburger
Pasta House
Twisted Tree
Camilla’s Mexican (Eureka)
Any restaurants that want to participate are to email dineout4officervalentine@gmail.com.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments