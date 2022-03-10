‘The Masked Singer’ wardrobe malfunction accidentally unmasks McTerrier

By Marianne Garvey

One of the “The Masked Singer” contestants accidentally became unmasked.

McTerrier’s head came completely off during a performance last night as he sang “Working For The Weekend” by Loverboy for the panelists. He took a stumble and somehow, the costume’s head toppled over and off. The man tried to conceal his identity but was ultimately voted to be unmasked anyway by viewers.

McTerrier was revealed to be Food Network star Duff Goldman, who is also Charm City Cakes shop founder.

“I started making cakes because I wanted to be a rock star, and I feel like I still make cakes because I’m trying to be a rock star. And I think this is the closest to actually feeling like a rock star,” Goldman said once revealed. “This was an absolute dream come true.”

Panelist Jenny McCarthy told McTerrier after the performance, “This will go down in ‘Masked Singer’ history and you are by far the top dog,”

Other costumes this season include Cyclops, Firefly, Ram and Thingamabob.

