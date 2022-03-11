4 children may have been alone for days before they were found, sheriff says

By Courtney Fischer

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) — The parents of four children, between the ages of 1 and 4 years old, who may have been alone for up to two days before they were found by a couple of teenagers late Thursday night, have been charged, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The mother, identified as 27-year-old Angel Huff, was charged with three counts of child endangerment, Gonzalez said in a tweet. The father, 31-year-old Markel Dorsey, was charged with felony violation of bond conditions.

According to Gonzalez, at about 10:50 p.m., teens saw three of the children running around in the street in the 4000 block of Cypress Hill Drive. One of the kids was naked. Others had on diapers that were falling off.

The teens called their parents, who took in the children.

When deputies arrived, the 4-year-old boy told them, “I think my mommy is dead.”

A 1-year-old boy was found inside a three-bedroom house and appeared to have fallen from his crib, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office told ABC13 there were signs the children tried to feed each other because the refrigerator door was open.

Officials described the house the 1-year-old was discovered in as unkempt and a mess.

Deputies said they found Huff at a hotel about 30 minutes away in the Highway 290 and Highway 6 area.

The sheriff did not reveal details of how she was tracked down, but said she was there with a man.

It’s unclear if he’s the father of any of the children, and Gonzalez said he didn’t have more details on why the woman left her kids.

Gonzalez added that the family has lived in the home for about a year and during that time, there have been at least a half dozen domestic violence calls.

Investigators talked to the children, kept them warm and gave them food. All of the kids appeared to be in good health, officials said.

CPS is involved and will leave the children in the care of a relative for now.

CPS released the following statement:

“Child Protective Services is investigating this case alongside law enforcement to ensure the well-being of the children. We’re grateful the children were found unharmed and that they’re now safe with other family members.”

