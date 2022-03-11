Bobbie Nelson, musician and Willie Nelson’s beloved sister, dead at 91

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Musician Bobbie Nelson, a pianist, bandmate and the beloved sister of singer Willie Nelson, has died at the age of 91.

Nelson posted a heartfelt statement about his sister’s passing to his Instagram late Thursday.

“From The Nelson Family: Bobbie Nelson passed away this morning, peacefully and surrounded by family,” the statement read. “Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place. She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Please keep her family in your thoughts and give them the privacy they need at this time.”

Bobbie was a member of the Willie Nelson and Family band for more than 50 years. Nelson and his sister were very close, they even released a memoir together called “Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band,” in 2020.

At the time Nelson told People magazine, “She’s my closest friend for a whole lifetime. I’m glad she’s getting some recognition for what she’s done with her life.”

