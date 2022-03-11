Have you been affected by rising gas prices? Tell us about it.

By Tami Luhby, CNN Business

The price of gas has skyrocketed in recent weeks, fueled in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The hike means that many Americans will have to shell out hundreds of dollars more to fill their tanks.

Have you had to make changes to your daily routine, work or social life to cope with the soaring cost of gas? Let us know. You could be featured in an upcoming story.

