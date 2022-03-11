Judge rejects Trump’s attempt to countersue accuser E. Jean Carroll, calling it a delay tactic

By Kara Scannell

A federal judge on Friday denied Donald Trump’s request to countersue magazine writer E. Jean Carroll for violating New York’s law against frivolous defamation lawsuits, criticizing the former President’s legal argument as “futile” and a delay tactic.

Trump had asked the judge for permission to use the state’s anti-SLAPP law as a defense to the defamation claims and to countersue Carroll and seek attorneys’ fees, if successful.

In a 25-page opinion, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan denied Trump’s motion calling it “futile.” He agreed with Carroll’s argument that Trump’s effort was “at least in part for a dilatory purpose and thus at least in part in bad faith.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

