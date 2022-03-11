Skip to Content
Off-duty NYPD officer attacked, gun stolen during fight inside restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen

By WABC Staff

    MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) — An off-duty NYPD officer was punched and his gun was stolen during a fight inside a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant.

The officer got into a dispute with another group inside the Hudson Market, a deli at 755 9th Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The off-duty officer was with a male friend when they got into an argument with a group of four males.

A fist fight ensued, and one of the suspects grabbed the off duty officer’s service weapon.

The four males fled with the off duty officer’s gun in a Dodge Charger, southbound on Ninth Avenue.

The off-duty officer was taken to St Luke’s Hospital with a bruised jaw.

