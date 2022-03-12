Help local dogfighting rescue live life to the fullest after cancer diagnosis

By WLOS Staff

MARS HILL, North Carolina (WLOS) — Theodore, a rescued pitbull with a mission in Mars Hill, was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“Theo” was one of more than 300-dogs rescued from a dog-fighting bust. After a cancer diagnosis, he’s living life to the fullest and ready to cross some things off his bucket list.

His trainer, Trish McMillan, says Theo was the best dog out of those rescued — always ready to play with anybody.

McMillan hopes Theo can help change people’s minds about pitbulls.

“Despite the fact that he spent 8-months on a chain and then 8 months in a shelter and didn’t go through the normal socialization that probably would get if I raised him from birth, he still loves everybody,” she said. “And I think every time you say it’s all how they’re raised, you’re kind of putting down dogs like him who were raised in a terrible place but still loves everybody.”

