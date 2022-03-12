Second officer dies in line of duty after a shooting in Missouri

By Andy Rose and Emma Tucker, CNN

One of the two police officers hospitalized after a deadly shooting in southwest Missouri has died in the line of duty as a result of his injuries, the Joplin Police Department announced Saturday.

Officer Jake Reed died Friday, officials said, just a few days after police Corporal Benjamin Cooper, a 19-year officer, was killed and two other officers were wounded Tuesday night in the pursuit of suspect Anthony Felix, spanning two different locations in Joplin.

“Yesterday evening Officer Jake Reed continued his service to others as his vital organs were escorted to the airport and flown across the country to give life to others,” Joplin Police said in a statement Saturday.

Police say Felix was subsequently fatally shot by Captain William Davis, who was not hurt and was placed on routine administrative leave.

“If not for Captain Davis’ actions, additional officers or citizens could have been killed,” said Chief Rowland.

Police in Joplin responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call. “As officers attempted to take the subject into custody, he shot two officers and fled the scene in a stolen patrol car,” Assistant Police Chief Brian Lewis said.

The suspect crashed the car and fired at officers, striking one. The suspect was shot when officers returned fire, police said. The suspected shooter was identified by police Wednesday as 40-year-old Anthony Felix.

Seventy-one US police officers have died in the line of duty this year through early March, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Reed died one day after police chief Sloan Rowland publicly announced he was not expected to recover from his injuries. “We’re honored to have served with Jake. Jake is an outstanding young man,” Rowland said at a news conference Thursday.

The third officer who was shot, identified as Rick Hirshey, is expected to recover from his injuries. “Rick is going to face some serious challenges in the days and months to come as he recovers,” Chief Rowland said.

“Officer Hirshey retired from the Joplin Police Department three months ago, and chose to come back and continue to work,” Mayor Ryan Stanley said Wednesday.

A public funeral service for Cooper is set for Tuesday. Reed’s service will follow on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.