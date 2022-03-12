Texas Southern routs Alcorn State 87-62 for SWAC title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — John Walker III scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and Texas Southern pulled away for an 87-62 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday in the championship game of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, earning the Tigers an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. PJ Henry had 11 of his 15 points in the first half to guide the second-seeded Tigers (18-12) to a 42-38 lead at intermission. A layup by Justin Thomas pulled Alcorn State within 57-54 with 12:16 remaining, but Walker hit a jumper to spark an 11-0 run that he capped with two free throws and the Tigers never looked back. Alcorn State (17-16) was eyeing its first SWAC title in 20 years and its first NCAA Tournament berth since 1984.