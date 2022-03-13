Local yoga studio holds meditation circle to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

On Sunday, Desert Yoga Shala held a meditation circle to honor and raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.

People gathered around in a circle to meditate and pray for the people experiencing violence every day.

One by one, participants shared stories and thoughts. “If you’re not connected to that country, you don’t have a friend or family or anyone, you may think okay it’s another war, gas prices went up. But to us, it’s people’s lives,” said one of the event's organizer's Oksana DerDerian.

Everyone who participated coming from different backgrounds and walks of life.

"There’s a girl from Ukraine, there’s a girl from Russia, there’s a girl from Belarus, there’s a girl from America," DerDerian added, "And it just shows that people care.”

The event was to raise funds to help supply resources for people in Ukraine. Organizers of the event said they plan to make this meditation circle a weekly event.

A GoFundMe has been set up, if you'd like to help.

