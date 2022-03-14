900 pounds of debris removed from coastline

By Jeremy Lee

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV) — Nearly 900 pounds of marine debris was removed from Unalau Bay in Kauai on Sunday.

Close to 100 volunteers pitched in, according to Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, the organization leading the clean up effort.

The remote Unalau Bay proposes some logistical challenges, but collaborating groups have figured out how to mobilize previously. The clean up effort starts with crossing the channel at Nawiliwili Harbor, followed by a 45 minute hike to the bay.

“Coming out of COVID, this is actually our first event so in the future we continue to grow with more community outreach where we can get more community members involved; And even go to other areas of Kauai,” Carrie Bligh of Hokuala Timbers Resort said.

Hawaii Land Trust also joined this years’ clean up effort along with other supporting groups. Volunteers also focused their attention on cleaning up Nawiliwili Beach park.

