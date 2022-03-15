Vietnam Veterans mural to be unveiled in Coachella on Thursday

Coachella will unveil a Vietnam War Memorial mural at Veterans Park on Thursday, officials announced today.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the mural, located on Fourth Street between Orchard Street and Vine Avenue.

The mural features six soldiers surrounded by the poem "Forgotten, Unforgettable," by Trino Del Toro.

The piece was conceptualized by local artist Autumn Martino with feedback from local veterans and the community, and was paid for by the city's Art in Public Places Program, according to city spokesperson Risseth Lora.

"As a community we always have to do more for our veterans. Honoring and recognizing veterans past and present will always be a priority in Coachella," Mayor Steven Hernandez said.

Thursday's event will include a welcome from Hernandez, commentary from Martino and remarks from other city officials.