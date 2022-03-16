Dozens of animals unaccounted for after Rutherford County rescue shut down

By Hannah Mackenzie

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — More than 40 animals were seized from an equine rescue in Rutherford County, but several dozen animals remain unaccounted for.

Paws Ranch Equine Rescue off Walls Church Road was shut down in February amid an animal cruelty investigation. In total, 23 horses, 17 goats and a sheep were seized from the property. The owner, Delores Hanser is now facing multiple charges.

Jackson, a 13-year-old Arabian gelding, is one of the missing animals. His owner, Fred Hyder, said the horse can be timid, but was like a giant, friendly puppy.

“He’s chestnut in color and has a very small star on his head,” Hyder said. “He has white stockings on the bottom of all four hooves.”

According to Hyder, the horse was brought to the rescue almost two years ago. Hyder said he paid Hanser for Jackson’s care and dropped off hay, feed, feed barrels, saddles, bridles and more. During the first year, Hyder said he visited the property four times.

“Jackson was there with at least five other mares in a lot,” Hyder said. “He was just as happy, and content as he could be.”

But this year, Hyder said things changed.

“I had contacted [Hanser] numerous times trying to make arrangements for a visit, and there was never an opportunity that she was there,” Hyder said.

It wasn’t until Hyder saw the story on WLOS News 13, that he learned about the rescue’s closure and Hanser’s arrest. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, in addition to the seizures, animal remains were discovered on the property

“We don’t feel like that he was one of the ones that perished in that, because he was so strong and so healthy and so young,” Hyder said. “I have people standing by with a truck and a trailer ready to go wherever, literally wherever and retrieve him.”

Several of the animals in the worst conditions ended up at The Sanctuary at Red Bell Run.

“Honestly, when I first saw this group, I thought there’s no way we’re going to be able to save them,” said sanctuary founder, Mary Adams. “This is probably one of the worst cases of abuse and neglect I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been doing this a long time.”

Adams, said they took in a donkey, a mule and three horses. One of the horses later died.

“Unfortunately, we lost Cowgirl,” Adams said. “She was just too far down the road to starvation, but I think the rest of them are going to be okay.”

According to Adams, several people (including Hyder) have contacted her searching for their animals. Adams said there were rumors some of the animals had been sold to slaughterhouses, several more never made it off the property.

“It was a graveyard,” Adams said. “It’s awful.”

The breeder for Xander, one of the horses Adams took in, was located thanks to a microchip. Adams said the breeder offered to pay for the horses’ medical bills. A mini horse was reunited with its owner, said Adams and Cowgirl’s owner was also located before her death.

“Cowgirl’s owner came and was able to visit her,” Adams said. “She was of course devastated, and in fact has come and volunteered here a couple of times since then.”

According to Hyder, he along with family and friends have reached out to animal control, local rescues and slaughterhouses looking for Jackson. He is anxiously awaiting any news.

“Please reach out,” he said fighting back tears. “Just tell me; give me an answer.”

Anyone with information about the rescue’s missing animals or anyone trying to locate a missing animal from Paws Ranch Equine Rescue is asked to contact both the Rutherford County Animal Control office at 828-287-6025 and the Polk County Animal Control office at (828) 894-3001.

