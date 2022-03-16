Jussie Smollett will be released from jail pending an appeal of his conviction, court rules

By Omar Jimenez, CNN

Jussie Smollett will be released from jail pending an appeal of his conviction, an Illinois appeals court has ruled.

The order, entered on Wednesday, says Smollett “shall be released from custody … upon posting of a personal recognizance bond (I Bond) in the amount of $150,000.” The court granted a motion made by Smollett’s attorneys to delay his sentence and grant him bond until their appeal of his conviction has been decided on.

Part of the reasoning listed in the order is that the court found it would be “unable to dispose of the instant appeal before the defendant would have served his entire sentence of incarceration.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

