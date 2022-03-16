Nembhard orchestrates Gonzaga’s run to No. 1 NCAA seed

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

Gonzaga has two of college basketball’s best big men and a roster loaded with talented players. Andrew Nembhard is usually the best player on the court. A heady distributor who can also score, Nembhard is the orchestrator of top-ranked Gonzaga’s highly efficient offense with a possible future in the NBA. The senior was a key contributor to the Zags’ run to the 2021 national title game and has taken on a bigger role this year, averaging 11.7 points and 5.7 assists.