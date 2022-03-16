Overnight blaze burns several mobile homes in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters were out early Wednesday morning for a mobile home that caught fire on the 69200 block of Parkside Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

Crews were called to the scene at 12:27 a.m. to find a double-wide mobile home fully engulfed inside the Desert Crest Country Club.

Firefighters at the scene told News Channel 3 another mobile home had burns that made the trailer inhabitable, and two others were also burned.

No injuries were initially reported, but the homeowner of the first mobile home had yet to be accounted for, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.