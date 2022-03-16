RHP Martinez signs 1-year deal with Padres

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez signed a one-year contract with the San Diego Padres to finalize a deal that was delayed by the Major League Baseball lockout. Martinez and the Padres were closing in on an agreement Dec. 1, but it wasn’t finished before the lockout began that night. The deal includes player options for 2023, 2024 and 2025. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club placed left-hander Adrian Morejon on the 60-day injured list. Martinez had a 1.62 ERA for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan in 2021. He spent the last four seasons in Japan, pitching first for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters and then the SoftBank Hawks.