Texas Thieves Return To Gas Station 4 Times, Steal 1000 Gallons Of Fuel

By Web staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTVT) — Police in Texas are searching for thieves who allegedly stole more than 1,000 gallons of gasoline and they did it in front of other customers who weren’t involved.

Workers at the gas station in southwest Houston claim that last week thieves in a green van stole $5,000 worth of diesel fuel through a trap door to underground storage tanks. They say the crimes happened in broad daylight and the thieves were so brazen that they came back to steal more on several occasions.

AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber said, “With gas prices hitting new highs, thieves are looking to steal gas. For a long time siphoning was a popular method use to remove gas.”

Now new methods, for newer-model cars, are being used to steal gas. Zuber says some thieves have started drilling directly into the fuel tank at stations.

But there are ways for drivers to protect themselves.

AAA recommends, if possible, that drivers –

Park in a garage Invest in security cameras or motion detecting lights When in public park in well-lit, busy areas or a fenced-in lot or near an exit in a garage

For drivers of older vehicles, AAA suggests purchasing a gas cap that locks.

There are also signs to look out for if you think you are a victim of fuel theft, including the smell of gas, a puddle underneath your vehicle — particularly near the fuel tank, if your vehicle suddenly won’t start, a fuel gauge that’s lower than you remember or if the check engine light comes on.

“Once a driver confirms their vehicle has been tampered with you should contact the police, file a report, reach out to your insurance agent to see if your policy covers related repairs,” suggested Zuber.

Workers at the locally owned and operated gas station in Harris County say the thieves hit them three times — on three consecutive days — and tried a fourth before they were chased away.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

