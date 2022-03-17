A warmer than normal St. Patrick’s Day

Increasing clouds overhead through the evening hours but humidity will remain low across the Coachella Valley.

jeffreyw / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

It's been a sunny and warm day across the desert with high temperatures in the mid-80s, 5° above normal. Slightly warmer temperatures are awaiting tomorrow.

A warm and dry Friday with highs in the upper 80s to close out the workweek. The weekend heading into spring will bring some big changes including clouds and wind.

A trough will move into California on Saturday bringing a variety of changes. First, we'll see an increase in cloud cover beginning in the morning hours. Light showers will move across the Southland late Saturday night into Sunday. Any showers that make it into the desert will be very light.

Wind, as usual, will be our biggest impact. We can expect gusts exceeding 30 MPH around the valley floor. The disruptive wind will follow us into Sunday.

