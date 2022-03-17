Information arraignment for suspects involved in CV couple’s murder

An information arraignment on Thursday will be held after a judge ruled to move forward with a trial in the murder of the Coachella Valley couple.

News Channel 3 has been following this case closely.

Related Story: Judge in missing couple case orders trial after days of testimony about the murders

The information arraignment will be held at 9 am on March 17. This will be for four of the six people accused of killing Jonathan Reynoso and Audrey Moran.

Two other people already pled guilty to charges of accessory for the murders.

In 2020 charges had been filed against the six suspects after the couple's remains had been found at an unknown location in Coachella Valley. The couple had disappeared on May 10, 2017.

The trial is expected to start by the end of May.