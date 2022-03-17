‘We’ll make some hard decisions in the next few weeks,’ says PSPD Chief as department targets rising gun violence

The Palm Springs Police Department is considering a variety of solutions to address an ongoing rise in violent crime citywide.

All of the potential changes were shared with police by locals residents who attended a series of town halls held in each of the city's five voting districts in February.

News Channel Three obtained and reviewed the findings of a recent survey by PSPD, which show what measures have support from residents to help reduce violence.

Among them is ShotSpotter, a technology listens for sounds like gunfire, and pinpoints the location for law enforcement.

Chief Andy Mills says his plans to address every concern presented to the department, but needs help from residents to accomplish that goal.

He said “we’re not asking everybody up there to be an informant, but at the same time if you want your community cleaned up we do need to work with the community to get the information we need to settle things down and to control that, but more importantly we’re interested in building a relationship with the community.”

As far as a timeline for when PSPD will implement new procedures to increase safety throughout the city, Chief Mills said the department will "make some hard decisions in the next few weeks" and noted "it also has a budgetary impact."

We caught up with Corinne Griswold, a retired teacher from Raymond Cree Middle School, who said she thinks Chief Mills is doing a great job with his approach to community policing.

However, she would like to see the department implement a particular approach to help clamp down in crime throughout Palm Springs.

