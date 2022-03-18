2 month investigation leads to drug arrest in Norwich

By Rob Polansky

NORWICH, Connecticut (WFSB) — Drug dealing reports from concerned citizens and a two month investigation led to the arrest of a man in Norwich.

Joshua Winston, 34, was arrested when Norwich police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Main Street on Thursday.

As a result, the Norwich police detective and patrol divisions executed the warrant.

Detectives said Winston was found to have 12.8 grams of crack-cocaine and more than $8,000 in cash on him.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.

Police asked anyone with addition information about Winston to give them a call.

