Kotsay a winner in his 1st exhibition game as A’s manager

By THERESA SMITH

Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — It was a day of firsts for the revamped Oakland A’s, under first-year manager Mark Kotsay. But the defensive highlight was something familiar — a powerful throw from the warning track by center fielder Ramón Laureano to veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus, whose relay to catcher Sean Murphy cut down the Angels’ Jake Gatewood at the plate. An enthusiastic Cactus League crowd of over 7,700 welcomed the return of baseball just eight days after the 99-day lockout ended. While the Angels did not bring superstars Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani over from Tempe, rising star Jo Adell connected off Brett Honeywell Jr. for a two-run homer in the first inning of a 10-8 A’s victory.