

CNN, WPLG

By Brendan Buckley, CNN

A state trooper put herself between a speeding car and a 10K charity race, a waterspout wreaked havoc on a Florida beach, and Rod Stewart took matters into his own hands to fix some pesky potholes. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

To protect and serve

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck used her vehicle to block an alleged drunken driver from running into the route of a 10K race.

The first rut is the deepest

When his Ferrari couldn’t make it through a pothole-stricken road near his home, music legend Rod Stewart took matters into his own hands to fix them.

Too close for comfort

A biker ditched his motorcycle and trailer just before it nearly careened off a drawbridge after inadvertently driving through barriers signaling the bridge was up.

Spouting off

Beachgoers ran for safety after a tornado-like waterspout emerged from the ocean at Fort Myers Beach in Florida.

Panda party

Seven-month-old twin pandas Yuandudu and Huanlili made their outdoor debut at Beauval Zoo in France.

