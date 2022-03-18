New bill named after slain woman would require high-risk transient parolees to be tracked

By Marlee Ginter

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A new California bill targets violent offenders living under the radar.

It’s called the Kate Tibbitts Act, named after a Land Park woman who was randomly attacked and murdered in her home by a man living on the streets.

Tibbitts’ brother, Dan Tibbitts, is determined to make a difference, wanting his sister’s name to be remembered and honored as more than just a statistic.

The occasional sound of a dog barking or a bird chirping once painted a peaceful picture in the Land Park neighborhood, until last September when an unthinkable crime rattled the area.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Michelle Spurlock, who lives in the area. “It’s horrible and it’s very scary.”

“I thought I was safe,” Dan said. “I realize now I’m not safe in my own home anymore.”

Life forever changed for him. His sister’s house now sits boarded up on 11th Avenue. Investigators say a parolee broke into Kate’s home, sexually assaulted her and then killed her and her two dogs before setting the house on fire.

The suspect — 51-year-old Troy Davis — had a history of violent crimes, was let out of prison under the state’s zero bail policy and had been living on the streets.

“That is disturbing to me that someone who has been a violent offender is saying, we have no idea where this person is. this person is not showing up. And then how do we enforce those laws?

Assemblymember Jim Cooper said doesn’t think the state is doing enough to track violent offenders to ensure crimes like this never happen.

Cooper is introducing the bill, which is requiring high-risk parolees to be tracked. Cooper points out Sacramento County has nearly 400 homeless parolees right now.

“Really, the big issue here is if you’re a parolee on parole just released from state prison, you shouldn’t be homeless,” he said. “The state has a responsibility, and what this bill would do is, if you’re homeless, you’re going to have an ankle bracelet monitoring on.”

“I’m proud of seeing my sister’s name on a bill that would actually start enforcing criminal justice again,” Dan said.

Under the Kate Tibbitts Act, high-risk transient parolees will have to wear a location-monitoring device until they confirm an address. It’s set to be heard by the state Committee On Public Safety in the coming months.

