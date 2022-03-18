Rep. Don Young, Alaska Republican and dean of the House, has died

By Annie Grayer and Kristin Wilson, CNN

US Rep. Don Young, a Republican of Alaska and the dean of the House, has died, his office said in a statement Friday. He was 88.

Young was reelected in 2020 to serve his 25th term as the only representative from Alaska. He is the longest-serving member of the current Congress.

Young was first sworn into Congress after winning a special election on March 6, 1973.

