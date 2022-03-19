Witness captures final moments of shootout on camera

By Shelby Myers

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A Mobile man captured a fatal shootout on Government St. in Mobile Friday on camera.

In Jacob Green’s 20 minute video, you see dozens of Mobile police officers with their guns drawn. The officers converge on the wrecked out car in the preschool parking lot for the deaf and blind. He lives two doors down from the action.

As police cautiously inch forward, you can hear them shout commands at the suspect and then three gunshots.

Green said, “After they fired those rounds, you could just see the cops disperse you can tell the tension eased because they must have neutralized the situation. Then the fire trucks and ambulances showed up. They carried away someone in a body bag.”

Green said his family heard the crash and ran to their front porch. Police told them to go back inside, so he filmed from his doorway. He said he made sure his daughter was far away from gunfire, but other children were briefly caught up in the scary situation.

“The other children that were on site, were running actually from the scene, the lady and her two kids. And she’s just frantic, you know, running away. And at that point, I didn’t know what was going on. I said I just heard and seen her running,” said Green.

Green said the woman and kids got away before police started firing. It’s unclear if they were at the school for the deaf and blind or were just walking along Government St.

Green said car accidents on Government St. are a regular occurrence, but what happened Friday was anything but normal.

Green said, “I don’t know what really happened, you know, but at the end of the day, it’s it’s a sad thing to see it in your backyard. You don’t know when what was going on in the guy’s life and, you know, it’s sad that it ended this way.”

Green said police did interview him and asked to use his 20 minute video as evidence.

