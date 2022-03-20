Astros’ Altuve ‘surprised’ by Correa’s signing with Twins

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve says he was surprised to hear that longtime double play partner Carlos Correa had signed with the Minnesota Twins. Altuve heard the news from Correa himself in a late-night phone call on Friday night. The Astros still have a player named Correa, however. Houston minor leaguer J.C. Correa, who is the brother of Carlos, started at designated hitter in Sunday’s exhibition game against Washington.