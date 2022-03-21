Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to gunfire, police looking for shooter

By Mariya Murrow

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — A fight between two McDonald’s employees escalated to gunfire in Union City.

Police say a physical fight broke out between the workers and that’s when one of the employees allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooter fled the scene and remains at large. If you know of their whereabouts contact Union City police at (770) 306-6849.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.