Harris’ national security adviser to step down

Vice President Kamala Harris’ national security adviser, Nancy McEldowney, is stepping down from her role and will be succeeded by her deputy, Phil Gordon, the vice president’s office announced Monday.

McEldowney’s departure comes as Harris takes on an increasingly visible role in the Biden administration’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. McEldowney accompanied the vice president on her most recent trip to Poland and Romania, which was aimed at showing support for Ukraine and NATO allies amid the biggest security crisis in Europe since the Cold War.

The national security adviser’s departure comes after a series of high-profile staff exits in the vice president’s office, including several from her communications team.

A statement from the vice president’s office said McEldowney’s work in the administration has “made a significant positive difference,” and that she has been a “close and trusted advisor to the vice president and a valued member of this administration’s national security team.”

McEldowney has a long career in foreign service that spans decades, and served as the US ambassador to Bulgaria during George W. Bush’s administration.

Gordon has served as Harris’ deputy national security adviser since the start of the Biden administration, and previously held positions in the Obama and Clinton administrations. He served as special assistant to the President and White House coordinator for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf Region. Prior to that role, Gordon was the assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs and director for European affairs at the National Security Council.

