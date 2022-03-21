Oil workers go on strike

By KPIX Staff

Click here for updates on this story

RICHMOND, California (KPIX) — Oil workers were on strike Monday morning at Chevron’s refinery in Richmond, according to an Instagram post by the United Steelworkers Local 5, which represents the striking workers.

“Tired of Chevron’s greed,” the post said just before 8:45 a.m. “Tired of being forced in. Tired of Chevron’s incompetence. Tired of putting profits before people. Tired of the disregard for safety.”

The post said, “Tired of losing.”

“No longer. We are taking a stand against Chevron. We will not back down. We will not give in.”

The workers said they were going on strike at 12:01 a.m. Monday following a breakdown in contract talks between the workers and Chevron.

The negotiations affect more than 500 workers at the refinery.

The workers said they encouraged Chevron to return to the bargaining table and it did not, leading the workers to strike over unfair labor practices.

The previous contract expired Feb. 1 and workers were working on rolling 24-hour extensions.

The United Steelworkers reached an agreement with the oil industry on Feb. 25 over wages and working conditions but individual units bargain over local issues before ratifying their own contracts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.