26-year-old woman arrested in death of 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach who was fatally shoved

A 26-year-old woman surrendered to police and was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the death of an 87-year-old woman who was fatally shoved in New York City earlier this month, according to the suspect’s attorney Arthur Aidala.

The NYPD has recommended a manslaughter charge against Lauren Pazienza, 26, in the alleged homicide of Barbara Maier Gustern. Pazienza has an address in Port Jefferson, New York, the NYPD said.

Gustern, a Broadway vocal coach, was pushed from behind by a woman on the night of March 10 as she stood outside her apartment in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, police said.

She fell and hit her head and had to be hospitalized; the suspect ran away, police said. Gustern’s grandson, AJ Gustern, announced in a Facebook post last Tuesday that she had died from her injuries.

“We have lost one of the brightest little flames to ever grace this world,” he wrote. “Bobbob, I love you, you are and always will be my heart.”

CNN has reached to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to inquire as to what formal charges will be filed. Aidala had no comment on the recommended charges against her at this time. Her arraignment is expected to take place Tuesday afternoon, he said.

Last week, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig asked the public for help in “solving this disgusting, disgraceful offense committed against a vulnerable, elderly female who was doing nothing but walking down the streets of New York City.”

