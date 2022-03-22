Maryland dentist accused of supplying deadly drugs to his lover

By Web Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland dentist was arrested at his dental practice for allegedly facilitating the death of a young woman who was his former patient, one-time employee, and lover, according to authorities.

James Ryan, an oral surgeon with a practice on Observation Drive in Germantown, was arrested the morning of March 22 and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 25-year-old Sarah Harris, per the Montgomery County Department of Police.

He faces multiple felony charges, police said.

Harris was a former patient of Ryan’s who began working at his practice as a surgical technician in October of 2021, police said.

Harris and Ryan began a romantic relationship around January of 2021 while Harris was employed at Ryan’s practice, according to authorities.

Police say the two of them lived together in Ryan’s Clarksburg home. Their relationship continued until Harris died from a fatal overdose on January 26, authorities said.

Police allege that Ryan was providing controlled substances, including Propofol, Ketamine, Diasepam, and midazolam, to Harris prior to her death.

The Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Ryan following an extensive investigation.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit without bond, according to authorities.

The Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network assisted with the investigation, police said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan launched the network in 2017 and provides grant funding and strategic support through his office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services to network member sites to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal organizations through interagency collaboration and data sharing.

