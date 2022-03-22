Match Play the format where every day feels like Sunday

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — No other tournament in golf is more fickle than Match Play. The winner from the top 64 players available will have to get through seven matches over five days. That might explain why Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns are among those taking the week off with the Masters looming. Jordan Spieth loves the format, even though he has yet to reach the quarterfinals in the group format. Spieth has only been in contention once this year at Pebble Beach. He says each match creates pressure usually only felt on the back nine of a tournament.