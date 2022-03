Six high school-aged girls dead after crash with semitruck, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says

By Amir Vera and Amanda Musa, CNN

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) confirmed Tuesday that six high school-aged girls died in a crash with a semitruck.

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart told CNN Tuesday the fatal crash happened around 1:30 p.m. ET.

The girls were riding in a small passenger vehicle when it collided with a semitruck at an intersection in the city of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, about 122 miles south of Oklahoma City, Stewart said.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, Stewart said, along with the condition of the semitruck driver.

Bobby Waitman, Tishomingo Public Schools superintendent, released a statement Tuesday saying, “Our district has suffered a great loss today involving high school students. Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff.”

Counselors will be available to students at Tishomingo High School on Wednesday, Waitman said.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.