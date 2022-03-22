Wild go all in at deadline to get Fleury, back up GM belief

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have raved all season about their chemistry. General manager Bill Guerin believed in this strength enough to take a big swing at upgrading the roster right before the trade deadline. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was the headliner acquisition. Guerin didn’t flinch at the price of a premium draft pick. The Wild also traded goalie Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round draft pick to San Jose for defenseman Jacob Middleton. They sent a third-round pick in the 2023 draft to Anaheim for forward Nicolas Deslauriers. They also dealt Nico Sturm to Colorado for Tyson Jost in a swap of centers.