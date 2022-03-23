Donald Trump rescinds his endorsement of Mo Brooks in Alabama’s US Senate race

By David Wright, CNN

Former President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement Wednesday of Mo Brooks for the US Senate seat in Alabama after Brooks declined to affirm Trump’s false belief that the 2020 election result can be overturned.

“Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went ‘woke’ and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, ‘Put that behind you, put that behind you,'” Trump said in a statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

