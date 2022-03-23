‘I just miss everything about him’: Family remembers son, husband killed last January

By Drew Marine

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Grant Fisher won’t soon be forgotten.

“He had a special trait for love. He could love the unlovable people,” Adam Fisher, Grant’s dad, said.

“I just miss everything about him. The thing I said in court today is ‘I miss getting to see him be the person we raised him to be’,” his mom, Laura Fisher, said.

Full of love to give and remembered by everyone as an amazing husband and dad to his wife Caitlin Fisher and their bubbly, one-and-a-half-year-old Ellagrace.

“He brought so much joy, and laughter and calm. He was the most calm but energetic, stable, person that I have ever known. And I see so much of that in Ella,” Caitlin Fisher said.

On January 21, 2021, 23-year-old Fisher was killed on Highway 26 near Stone Road. Oregon State Police said 33-year-old Trever Lee was speeding when he hit the back of Fisher’s car. Lee was only injured, and Fisher died at the hospital.

Lee faced manslaughter and DUII charges among others. Tuesday, he was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison.

His family said that’s not long enough.

“When we spoke to Trever and addressed him, that was part of what I said. I just said, ‘you know, eight years, my daughter will be just old enough to comprehend, understand and really ask the questions’,” Caitlin Fisher said.

“It’s angering because in eight years it’s going to be another wound that’s reopened for all of us and for him, he’s gonna be free,” Kathryn Mitchell, Grant’s sister-in-law, said.

They said it also won’t take the pain away.

“Doesn’t change the way we live our lives every day without him,” Laura Fisher said.

The Fisher family said they couldn’t have gotten through the last year without each other and the support from the community. A local home developer and many others have been so generous – Caitlin and Ellagrace get to move into a new, gifted home on Saturday.

