Lynn ready if needed to start on opening day for White Sox

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Lance Lynn says he’s not particularly concerned about who starts on opening day for the Chicago White Sox. Manager Tony La Russa hasn’t announced whether Lynn or Lucas Giolito will get the ball when the White Sox face Detroit on April 8. Lynn says “it’s awesome” that the White Sox have multiple potential opening day starters. Lynn finished third in the American League Cy Young Award voting last season. He made his spring debut on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers.