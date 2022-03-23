Raccoon on tracks halts CTA Red Line subway service downtown

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — CTA Red Line trains were delayed Wednesday when a raccoon got onto the tracks in the State Street subway section of the line downtown.

At 11:30 a.m., the Chicago Transit Authority said southbound Red Line trains were halted near the Lake Street stop due to an animal on the tracks.

Chicago Animal Care and Control said the animal was a female raccoon that gotten onto the tracks and had moved down a tunnel.

Power was briefly cut at the Lake Street station to so Animal Care and Control could remove the animal.

An Animal Care and Control officer was able to retrieve the raccoon. Because she was not sick, vicious, or injured, the raccoon was released in an unspecified green area nearby.

Service was back to normal by mid-afternoon.

