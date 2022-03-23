Rachel Zegler to present at this year’s Oscars

By Chloe Melas, CNN

After initially not scoring an invite to the big show, “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler will now be a presenter at this year’s 94th Academy Awards.

Zegler, who starred as Maria Vasquez in Oscar-nominated musical drama, revealed this week that despite the film’s best picture nomination, she had not been invited to this year’s ceremony.

“I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” Zegler wrote to a fan who’d asked her on Instagram what she was going to be wearing to the show.

Zegler, who won a Golden Globe for her role in the Steven Spielberg directed film, added: “Idk y’all i have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) I will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage – I’m disappointed too. But That’s okay. So proud of our movie.”

The Academy’s decision was met with swift backlash, particularly from Hollywood’s Latino community, who felt the star of a Latino-focused film should be able to represent the movie at the Oscars.

As CNN has previously reported, nominees receive tickets, as do presenters, with additional tickets given to studios to distribute as they see fit. While “West Side Story” scored seven nominations, Zegler was not individually nominated.

The Oscars will be held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and air on ABC.

