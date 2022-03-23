Residents want pesky mosquito problem solved

By Troy Washington

Click here for updates on this story

DESOTO PARISH, Louisiana (KTBS) — Some DeSoto Parish residents who are used to facing flooding after storms are now saying it is the mosquitos that are currently causing concerns.

KTBS did some digging and found that three times there was a proposal that included mosquito control but voters didn’t pass it. Now some residents are saying they need the service.

“The mosquito population has become really bad, I have to literally buy mosquito plants, and things to put in trees but literally nothing is helping the mosquitos here,” said Crystal Stutts.

Parish leaders say they think the service is needed but the issue is finding funding to bring the service back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.